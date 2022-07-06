State: Newly reported COVID-19 cases slowly rising across North Carolina

GREENSBORO — State health officials announced Wednesday that newly reported COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions have increased across North Carolina.

Officials say there were 24,613 newly reported cases during the week ending July 2 — up from 23,544 the previous week, according to a report released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Guilford County’s “community level” remains a “low” classification as determined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses several different metrics to classify the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and health care systems in a county.

Locally, public health officials reported 78 new infections for a total of 1,835 active cases on Wednesday and no new deaths.

In Cone Health hospitals on Wednesday, 56 patients were hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those patients, 36 are unvaccinated and 20 are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, at least 889 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week ending July 2. That’s up from 831 the previous week, according to the DHHS report.

The percentage of all emergency room visits statewide for patients with coronavirus symptoms was 4.9% during the week ending July 2 — down slightly from 5% the previous week, according to the state report.

Another metric that health experts are watching closely is the number of COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater, which has been shown to be an early indicator of how quickly the virus may spread without relying on individual test results.

In the state’s latest report, 15.8 million coronavirus particles were found in wastewater samples during the week ending June 29 — down from 16.4 million the week prior.

By comparison, 100 million COVID-19 particles were found in wastewater samples in late January during the peak of the omicron surge.