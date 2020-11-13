State officials declare COVID-19 outbreaks over at two Guilford County care facilities, report says

State health officials have declared COVID-19 outbreaks officially over at two Guilford County nursing facilities, according to a report released Friday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Clapp's Nursing Center and Westchester Manor were both listed in Friday's report among the facilities where previous outbreaks are declared over. The Guilford County health department told the News & Record last week that Clapp's outbreak had ended.

In a recent email to the News & Record, Clapp's Nursing Home administrator Danielle Hollowell said some cases cited by the state in an earlier report had occurred at a different facility. She said the last positive COVID-19 test for an employee at the facility was in September and the last positive test for a resident was in June.

A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

In its semi-weekly reports on COVID-19 outbreaks, NCDHHS notes that its data is preliminary and subject to change as more information is obtained. No additional cases were noted among the Guilford County sites listed in Friday's report.