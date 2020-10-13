State officials: Four more COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Guilford County

COVID-19 outbreaks have affected four additional nursing homes and residential-care facilities in Guilford County, according to data released Tuesday by state health officials.

However, the report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services does not list the dates of positive results at the following sites:

Brighton Gardens of Greensboro : three staff members and one resident have tested positive for COVID-19.

: three staff members and one resident have tested positive for COVID-19. Holden Heights : two residents have tested positive.

: two residents have tested positive. Kindred Long-term Acute Care/Kindred Hospital of Greensboro : one staff member and one resident have tested positive.

: one staff member and one resident have tested positive. Well-Spring Community: one staff member and one resident have tested positive.

Other sites previously listed on the report did not have additional cases, according to data released Tuesday.