State officials: Newly reported COVID-19 cases slightly up across North Carolina

GREENSBORO — Newly reported COVID-19 cases have increased slightly across North Carolina although other state data shows possible signs the spread of the highly contagious respiratory disease may be slowing.

Officials say there were 22,917 newly reported cases during the week ending June 25 — up from 22,621 the previous week, according to a report released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Guilford County's "community level" has returned to a "low" classification as determined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses several different metrics to classify the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and health care systems in a county.

Locally, public health officials reported 167 new infections for a total of 1,834 active cases on Thursday and no new deaths.

In Cone Health hospitals on Thursday, 49 patients were hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those patients, 29 are unvaccinated and 20 are fully vaccinated. The data on Cone Health's website does not indicate whether fully vaccinated patients have received booster shots.

Statewide, at least 831 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week ending June 25. That’s down from 841 the previous week, according to the DHHS report.

The percentage of all emergency room visits statewide for patients with coronavirus symptoms was 5% during the week ending June 25 — the same percentage from the previous week, according to the state report.

Another metric that health experts are watching closely is the number of COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater, which has been shown to be an early indicator of how quickly the virus may spread without relying on individual test results.

In the state’s latest report, 16.7 million coronavirus particles were found in wastewater samples during the week ending June 22 — down from 19 million the week prior.

By comparison, 100 million COVID-19 particles were found in wastewater samples in late January during the peak of the omicron surge.

Contact Annette Ayres at 336-373-7019.

