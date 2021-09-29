State: One COVID-19-related death, new outbreaks at Guilford County nursing homes

Kenya Smith Godette, a spokeswoman for the Guilford County Health Department, said in an email that "facilities do not exit ‘outbreak status’ until 28 days after the last positive case."

Mayer said all Meridian staff is vaccinated for COVID-19, with the exception of one person with a medical or religious exemption.

Additional coronavirus cases were included in Tuesday's report at three other facilities where outbreaks had been previously reported.

Camden Health and Rehabilitation had five new cases among staff, for a total of nine, and two previously reported cases involving residents.

Carolina Pines at Greensboro had three new cases among staff, for a total of five, and a new case involving a resident.

Neither facility responded to requests for comment.

Countryside Village in Stokesdale had five new cases each among staff and residents, for a total of six cases each among staff and residents.

"Countryside is on Day 15 of no new positives," administrator Brittany White said in an email. "We are ensuring we continue to follow all infection control guidance from the local health department as well as other sources.