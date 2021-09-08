State: One death, several new COVID-19 outbreaks at Guilford County nursing facilities

GREENSBORO — State health officials are reporting a COVID-19 death and several new outbreaks at Guilford County nursing facilities.
In a report issued Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, officials said a resident at River Landing at Sandy Ridge died from the highly contagious respiratory disease. The facility at 1575 John Knox Drive in Colfax also reported three additional cases among residents and one additional case involving a staff member in the outbreak.
Cases doubled from last week’s report at Heartland Living & Rehabilitation at Moses Cone Hospital, according to the report. The nursing home at 1131 N. Church St. had four residents and four staff members test positive for COVID-19, state health officials reported.
In a post on its website Tuesday, Heartland Living reported that there are no active cases in the facility and that one staff member was recuperating at home.
Outbreaks also were reported by the state at Camden Health and Rehabilitation, Abbotswood at Irving Park, Countryside Village and Morningview at Irving Park.
Camden Health had four staff members and two residents test positive for the disease, according to the report.
Abbotswood reported three cases among residents. A representative of the facility said there are no longer any active cases among residents.
“Those cases listed involved fully vaccinated individuals, which have resolved and are no longer active,” spokeswoman Sarah Jackson said in an email.
Both Countryside Village, which is in Stokesdale, and Morningview reported one resident and one staff member testing positive for the disease, Tuesday’s report says.
Countryside administrator Brittany White said that the facility currently has three employees and five residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
"Countryside is working with the local health department to do everything we can to prevent the further spread and protect our residents," she said in an email.
A representative of Morningview said in an email on Wednesday that the facility does not currently have any active cases.
Under state guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
Data in the state reports is considered preliminary and may change as more information is available. The cases reflected in the reports are not necessarily still active.
