State: One death, several new COVID-19 outbreaks at Guilford County nursing facilities

“Those cases listed involved fully vaccinated individuals, which have resolved and are no longer active,” spokeswoman Sarah Jackson said in an email.

Both Countryside Village, which is in Stokesdale, and Morningview reported one resident and one staff member testing positive for the disease, Tuesday’s report says.

Countryside administrator Brittany White said that the facility currently has three employees and five residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Countryside is working with the local health department to do everything we can to prevent the further spread and protect our residents," she said in an email.

A representative of Morningview said in an email on Wednesday that the facility does not currently have any active cases.

Under state guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

Data in the state reports is considered preliminary and may change as more information is available. The cases reflected in the reports are not necessarily still active.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.