State report: Greensboro assisted-living facility has two deaths related to COVID-19

GREENSBORO — Two deaths associated with COVID-19 involving residents at a local assisted-living facility are included in the latest report from state health officials.
Two residents at Brookdale Lawndale Park died from the respiratory disease, according to Tuesday's bi-weekly report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services that tracks coronavirus cases in congregate-living settings.
A spokeswoman for the facility said that the deaths were not recent.
“We have not had a COVID-positive case or a potential COVID-related death since late January/early February,” Heather Hunter said in an email.
State reports detailing COVID-19 cases at N.C. nursing homes can be confusing and outdated. So why is that?
According to the state's report, Brookdale has seen 27 positive cases, including the deaths.
Hunter said those figures are cumulative from the start of the pandemic. She also said that Brookdale has completed its COVID-19 vaccination clinics and continues to offer the vaccine as needed.
Data included in the state's report — issued late Tuesday and Friday afternoons — is preliminary and subject to change. Cases listed in the reports do not necessarily represent active cases.
