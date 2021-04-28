 Skip to main content
State: Three COVID-19 deaths at Greensboro care facility in latest report
State: Three COVID-19 deaths at Greensboro care facility in latest report

It's a race between vaccinations and variants. A booster shot may not be needed for COVID-19 next year if the world can get vaccinated quicker than the virus can mutate. Source by: Stringr

GREENSBORO — Three deaths related to COVID-19 and five additional cases of the disease at a Guilford County nursing home are included in the latest report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. 

Three deaths among residents and five additional cases of the coronavirus — two among staff, three involving residents — occurred at the Well-Spring retirement community, according to Tuesday's report.

However, Well-Spring spokesman Lynn Wooten said the Greensboro facility has not had any COVID-19 cases among residents since January and that the last death occurred on Jan. 27. 

The state’s report on COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate-living settings does not indicate the dates of when positive test results were received or when they were reported at the local level. Along with the three deaths, the report notes a total of seven positive cases at Well-Spring during the outbreak — four among residents and three affecting staff members. 

"Those numbers are not correct for recent cases," said Wooten, noting that nearly 100% of the facility's residents are fully vaccinated.

State reports detailing COVID-19 cases at N.C. nursing homes can be confusing and outdated. So why is that?

State officials note that the bi-weekly report may include cases that are not currently active. Data included in the state's report — issued late Tuesday and Friday afternoons — is preliminary and subject to change. 

Facilities with less than 10 residents are not included in the public data to protect patient confidentiality, according to the report.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

