State unsure of location of woman convicted of abducting child in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The legal system has lost track of the woman who kidnapped a 3-year-old girl from a neighborhood playground at Claremont Court Apartments on Phillips Avenue in 2019.

The state victim notification system issued a warning on Monday after N’denezsia Monique Lancaster, 25, stopped reporting to her probation officer in Alamance County and is thought to be "actively avoiding supervision," according to the North Carolina Statewide Automated Victim Assistance and Notification.

Lancaster, held on a $1 million bond in 2019 after her arrest, was convicted in August 2020 of abduction of a child and sentenced to a minimum of one year and four months in prison, which would also include time spent in custody awaiting the outcome of the case.

She was released from prison in February 2021 after serving her sentence in the disappearance of Ahlora Lindiment, who became the focus of a national manhunt and was later found alive. Lancaster was seen walking away from the playground with the young girl in broad daylight.

It wasn't until Ahlora's abduction on Oct. 9, 2019, that police found that another child had been abducted at the same playground earlier in the day but was returned.

Records show Lancaster is on post release supervision until February 2026. Ahlora's family could not be reached for comment but state victims services says anyone with concerns about their safety should call local law enforcement.

It was unclear Wednesday if a warrant has been issued for Lancaster's arrest. The Alamance County probation office referred questions to the state Department of Public Safety. According to state policy, anyone who violates probation could have their sentence extended or serve jail time.

In 2019, Ahlora's siblings saw a woman guiding her away from the playground by her arm and ran to get help. But the two were gone when they returned. An Amber Alert was issued and she was found 26 hours later in front of a church 6 miles from where she was abducted. While Ahlora was seemingly unharmed, Lancaster had a pending assault charge from an unrelated incident involving a box cutter.

After police asked the public for help, someone recognized Lancaster from a surveillance photo and called a tip line. Before police could pick her up, she showed up at the police department.

"I think this was a cry for help in a lot of ways," Daniel Harris, Lancaster's attorney, said during a first appearance before a judge. "She didn't understand her actions and the trauma it would cause."

Harris, whose office says he is no longer representing her, also told the judge at the time that Lancaster suffered from bipolar disorder.