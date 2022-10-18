Stein files 2 lawsuits over 'forever chemical' contamination at PTI, other sites

GREENSBORO — Attorney General Josh Stein has filed two new lawsuits against manufacturers of a firefighting foam, alleging that so-called forever chemicals in the foam led to contamination at two military facilities and at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

“In our filing with the court, we allege that these companies that made firefighting foam knew well how dangerous it was to our first responders and our natural resources,” Stein said in a prepared statement. “But they continued to sell this product to line their pockets at the expense of our health and our drinking water. It’s wrong and unlawful, so I’m taking them to court and will fight to make sure they clean up the mess they made.”

Mike Borchers, Greensboro's water resources director, estimates the city has spent more than $5.4 million in its response to help protect the city's water and the health of customers from forever chemicals. He hopes the lawsuits against the manufacturers can ultimately help defray some of those costs.

"We certainly welcome the news," Borchers said Tuesday afternoon about Stein's announcement. "Our priority is the health and safety of our customers."

Stein previously filed four lawsuits against 14 companies he alleges are responsible for contaminating North Carolina’s natural resources with chemicals known as per- and poly-fluoroalkyls substances. The chemicals are a widely-used class of industrial compounds that include the fire retardant PFOS, or perfluorooctane sulfonate, which has contaminated parts of the watershed near Piedmont Triad International Airport where key feeder streams rise and begin their separate journeys to reservoirs miles apart that supply both Greensboro and High Point with drinking water.

A sister compound, perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, has been found at Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, Stein said.

They are synthetic chemicals that persist for years both in nature and in the human body once ingested.

Domestic chemical manufacturers began voluntarily phasing them out years ago after scientists became alarmed that small amounts of these artificial substances could be found in the bloodstreams of most human beings.

At PTI, groundwater samples have shown concentrations of PFOS reaching 8,000 parts per trillion. The Environmental Protection Agency's interim health advisory level is 0.02 ppt. The advisory level represents the point at which an unacceptable risk ensues for cancer or other significant harm to a person who consumes 2 quarts of that water daily over the course of a 70-year lifespan.

The contamination from the airport has also migrated offsite and may cause impacts to the surrounding area, Stein said.

Samples from Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River showed PFOA contamination over 25,000 ppt. The EPA's interim health advisory level is 0.004 ppt.

Borchers is long familiar with the issue in Greensboro. In early 2018, he said the city had joined with airport officials, as well as with Guilford County emergency and public health agencies, to pinpoint places where past PFOS-based, fire retarding foam might have been left to evaporate or drain into the soil.

The EPA is working to publish by the end of this year a proposed national drinking water regulation for PFOA and PFOS.

Borchers said he wants to ensure the city will have the right technology to meet those new water quality standards.