GREENSBORO — Attorney General Josh Stein has filed two new lawsuits against manufacturers of a firefighting foam, alleging that so-called forever chemicals in the foam led to contamination at two military facilities and at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

“In our filing with the court, we allege that these companies that made firefighting foam knew well how dangerous it was to our first responders and our natural resources,” Stein said in a prepared statement. “But they continued to sell this product to line their pockets at the expense of our health and our drinking water. It’s wrong and unlawful, so I’m taking them to court and will fight to make sure they clean up the mess they made.”

Stein had previously filed four lawsuits against 14 companies he alleges are responsible for contaminating North Carolina’s natural resources with chemicals known as per-and poly-fluoroalkyls substances. The chemicals are a widely-used class of industrial compound that includes the fire retardant PFOS, or perfluorooctane sulfonate, which has contaminated parts of the watershed near Piedmont Triad International Airport that supplies faucets across the city.

A sister compound, perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, has been found at Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, Stein said.

At PTI, groundwater samples have shown concentrations of PFOS reaching 8,000 parts per trillion. The Environmental Protection Agency's interim health advisory level is 0.02 ppt. The contamination from the airport has also migrated offsite and may cause impacts to the surrounding area, Stein said. Samples from Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River showed PFOA contamination over 25,000 ppt. The EPA's interim health advisory level is 0.004 ppt.

EPA is working to publish by the end of this year a proposed national drinking water regulation for PFOA and PFOS.

