GREENSBORO — Steve Arnold, who represented Guilford County residents on the local and state level for more than 25 years, was remembered Monday as a patriotic Christian dedicated to public service.

Arnold, 61, died last Friday at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

According to his obituary, he was trying to “overcome” another battle with cancer.

“Steve was just a genuine man,” said High Point City Councilman Britt Moore, who grew up with Arnold in the Oak View Estates area of the city. “He was very committed to giving back to the community. He was very smart and well-read, not only on local issues, but state and national as well.”

Arnold won his first election, to the High Point City Council, at age 24. He later served in the state House of Representatives and on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. Just last year, Arnold ran for the District 2 commissioners’ seat, but lost to incumbent Alan Perdue in the Republican primary.

“In all the issues I’ve been involved in over the years, I have sought to look for principles, to look for truths, that never change,” Arnold said in a 1996 interview with the News & Record. “Truth is timeless. It never changes.”

Arnold worked as general contractor and his calloused hands showed he didn’t spurn the physical work himself.

Born in Chicago, he was the oldest of the seven children of Rosalie and Dr. Gordon B. Arnold.

He graduated from Andrews High School in High Point, Capernwray Bible School in England and UNCG.

A born-again Christian, Arnold played the guitar and was a voracious reader.

Melvin “Skip” Alston, a Democrat who served alongside Arnold on the Board of Commissioners, recalled the two had a “very confrontational” relationship in the beginning.

“He was very aggressive in his political beliefs and political stance,” Alston said. “Steve and I didn’t see eye to eye, but we respected each other.”

Alston noted that he and Arnold “worked in a bipartisan way,” toward the end of their terms together. He said Arnold will be remembered “as a conservative Republican that did his job well.”

“I think he had a lot more to contribute to the community,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that he died at such a young age.”

Arnold is survived by his wife, Nicole, and three children.

Services were held Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Hayworth Christian School.