Steve Martin, Rita Moreno to headline upcoming Bryan Series season

People who were subscribers or members in 2019-20 but not last season will have an opportunity to purchase subscriptions and memberships in September before they go on sale to the general public late in the month.

Subscriptions cost $350 for seating in the orchestra level, $295 in the grand tier level and $250 in the loge level at the Tanger Center.

All five speakers for the upcoming season have successfully navigated major transitions in their lives and can show how to chart new, positive paths forward.

Here's more on them:

· Steve Martin: Martin has earned five Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award and an Honorary Academy Award.

Among many honors, he has received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the Kennedy Center Honors and an American Film Institute Life Achievement Award.

· Rita Moreno: Moreno is one of the few artists to win a Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

One of her most memorable roles came when she played Anita in the 1961 film “West Side Story,” for which she became the first Latina to win an Oscar for best supporting actress.