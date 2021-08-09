Steve Martin, Rita Moreno to headline upcoming Bryan Series season

GREENSBORO — Two iconic entertainers will be among the speakers in Guilford College's upcoming Bryan Series at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Steve Martin and Rita Moreno will appear in the season that launches Jan. 25 with Martin, an actor, comedian, writer, producer and accomplished banjoist, the Bryan Series announced Monday.
Yusef Salaam, a prison reform activist and member of the Central Park Five, will follow Martin on Feb. 15.
Bestselling author Anne Lamott will speak March 15, followed by chef and humanitarian José Andrés on April 26.
Moreno, whose acting, dancing and singing career spans more than 70 years, will appear May 17 in a speaking and performing event.
The popular community-supported series has been presented since 1996. Last year, the series was entirely online because the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2022, the Bryan Series will go live at a new venue — the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts downtown at 300 N. Elm St.
Renewals of regular subscriptions and Legacy Society memberships began Monday. Last season’s subscribers and members can secure seats in the Tanger Center that were assigned in spring 2020, based on comparable Greensboro Coliseum seating in prior seasons.
People who were subscribers or members in 2019-20 but not last season will have an opportunity to purchase subscriptions and memberships in September before they go on sale to the general public late in the month.
Subscriptions cost $350 for seating in the orchestra level, $295 in the grand tier level and $250 in the loge level at the Tanger Center.
All five speakers for the upcoming season have successfully navigated major transitions in their lives and can show how to chart new, positive paths forward.
Here's more on them:
· Steve Martin: Martin has earned five Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award and an Honorary Academy Award.
Among many honors, he has received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the Kennedy Center Honors and an American Film Institute Life Achievement Award.
· Rita Moreno: Moreno is one of the few artists to win a Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
One of her most memorable roles came when she played Anita in the 1961 film “West Side Story,” for which she became the first Latina to win an Oscar for best supporting actress.
· Yusef Salaam: Salaam, at 15 in 1989, was tried and convicted in the Central Park Jogger case along with four other Black and Latino young men.
They spent between seven to 13 years behind bars for crimes they did not commit, until their sentences were overturned in 2002.
They have been profiled in award-winning films by Ken and Sarah Burns and Ava DuVernay.
Salaam is the author of "Better, Not Bitter," published in May.
· Anne Lamott: The author has written seven novels, several bestselling books of nonfiction and several collections of autobiographical essays.
Her books of nonfiction include the classic book on writing, "Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life."
Her collections of autobiographical essays on faith include "Traveling Mercies: Some Thoughts on Faith."
Her newest book is "Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage," published in March.
She has been honored with a Guggenheim Fellowship.
· José Andrés: A culinary innovator, bestselling author and educator, Andrés has been twice named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People and Outstanding Chef and Humanitarian of the Year by the James Beard Foundation.
In 2010, he formed World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides solutions to end hunger and poverty.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.