Officials in Summerfield say they've changed their minds about developer David Couch’s proposal for a major housing development — at least the proposal Couch made earlier this year. The change comes days after the NC Senate voted on a de-annexation bill that, if also approved by the state House, would remove Couch’s 973 acres from the town's control.

The town said that it now “accepts” Couch’s “publicly stated vision" for a mixed-use development with 600 apartments that the council had voted against in the spring. The town's planning board had endorsed the proposal.

Summerfield also claimed, however, that Couch's representation had recently been seeking a higher number of apartments than before.

“We maintain his latest arguments that seek much higher density are inconsistent with the vision he has repeatedly presented,” wrote Mayor Tim Sessoms.

A press release from the town criticized the de-annexation proposal, calling for Sen. Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore to “not move forward with such a dangerous, far-reaching matter until David Couch actively participates in negotiations with Council.”

The Town’s statement said that Couch has “largely spoken through his attorneys so far and remains conspicuously absent from the negotiating table.”

Janelle Robinson, a member of the town council who attended a meeting last week, told the News & Record that Couch had not personally attended the meeting.

Pat Ryan, a spokesman for Couch, wrote his own press release, saying that Summerfield officials had not included the fact that Couch's representative had a negotiation meeting with the town last week.

In addition, “Summerfield's representatives said plainly that the Town cannot be trusted to deliver on promises to cooperate on plans for new homes (including homes accessible to families in lower-income brackets), in part because current Town officials cannot speak on behalf of future Town officials,” Ryan said.

Robinson said that Ryan's statement referenced a moment when town officials told Couch that even if the Senate bill allowed for new zoning regulations in the city ordinance, his land would still have to go through a rezoning process.

"There's an election in November," Robinson said. "We can't commit to something that some new council members might do in December."

In the press release, Couch also appeared skeptical about the prospects for negotiations.

“Amid a housing supply crisis, it's plain that Summerfield will keep using its power to block new housing accessible to people in different income brackets, despite what they claim right now,” Couch said in the press release. “Further negotiations with a town that freely admits it cannot be trusted are fruitless."

Sessoms, who Couch said attended negotiation meetings held last week, could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Summerfield will have an emergency meeting open to the public at 4 p.m. in the Community Center.

The Senate bill is scheduled for a third reading on Tuesday.