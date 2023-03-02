A Stokesdale man accused of threatening to kill an FBI agent who visited his home in October has entered a plea deal on one of the charges against him, according to court records.

Stephen Jike Williams was arrested Nov. 18 and has remained in custody in Forsyth County. He was indicted on one count of threatening to assault and murder a federal law enforcement officer and three counts of communicating threats in interstate commerce.

According to a plea agreement filed on Monday, Williams will plead guilty to one count of communicating threats in interstate commerce, and his attorney, Dylan Greenwood, will ask that the remaining charges be dismissed.

The FBI is not commenting on the proposed plea agreement, according to an email from the agency’s Charlotte field office.

Once the plea agreement is accepted by the court, a sentencing date could be months away, according to Greenwood.

“It has been an emotional experience for him — and eye-opening,” Greenwood said during a phone interview from his Winston-Salem office. “It’s something he’s never gone through before. There’s a lot more to Stephen than what’s been put in the paper.”

Williams faces a maximum prison term of no more than five years with a maximum fine of $250,000. The court may include as part of the sentence a requirement that Williams be placed on supervised release of no more than three years after prison, records show.

Law enforcement began investigating Williams in September after an employee of The Good Information Foundation reported receiving a threatening email. The New York-based nonprofit was founded in 2021 to “increase the flow of good, factual information online to counter and rebut the spread of misinformation and disinformation.”

According to the criminal complaint, Williams sent an email to the organization in late September that threatened “lethal action” if the organization continued to defame “Republicans and Donald Trump.”

The email ended with this line: “Leave peacefully or your children will forget who you are.”

On Oct. 3, a female FBI agent and a male Guilford County Sheriff’s deputy went to Williams’ Stokesdale home to “conduct a knock-and-talk interview,” according to the complaint. When they pulled into his driveway in an unmarked vehicle, Williams ran to it and shouted “Why the f—- are you on my property!”

When the FBI agent showed her credentials, Williams became “very angry and he began yelling that the Department of Justice and the FBI hired a Russian agent to steal the election,” according to the complaint.

He continued screaming “Get the f—- off my property!” several times.

Though the deputy identified himself, Williams was focused on the FBI agent, screaming at her through the vehicle’s open window. He called the agent a “b——” multiple times and told the deputy he should have her executed for treason and sedition.

According to the complaint, Williams told the agent: “I’m going to take you out.”

Williams asked the law enforcement officers if they had a search warrant — they didn’t — and demanded they leave.

Later, the FBI learned that Williams’ email was in response to a TikTok video made by a social media influencer indicating The Good Information Foundation was paying people to post anti-Trump rhetoric. The organization told the FBI it had contracted with an outside agency to hire influencers to create videos “that aligned with their information and beliefs” about the former president.

The nonprofit said it received multiple replies in response to the video, but that Williams’ email “was the most egregious.”

The FBI also received a complaint from someone outside of North Carolina about a TikTok video that appeared to be created by Williams about his encounter with the FBI agent and deputy.

In the short video, Williams calls the FBI “enemy combatants” and threatens to shoot them if they come back on his property, according to the complaint.

“I’m going to kill every single one of you, stacking you up in your cars and drive you back to headquarters and finish the f——— job,” he said.

Williams added that the FBI has “thrown us basically into World War III” and urged viewers to “shoot ‘em on sight,” according to the complaint.

Agents found three other TikTok videos during which Williams talks about his weapons training and how he “punked” the FBI, “stood them down (and) kicked them out of the yard.”