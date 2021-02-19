 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm delayed recyling from Thursday to Saturday for Greensboro customers, city says
0 comments
top story

Storm delayed recyling from Thursday to Saturday for Greensboro customers, city says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Thursday's storm delayed the city's recycling services that normally take place that day.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

City officials say recycling that is normally picked up on Thursdays will instead be picked up this week on Saturday. Customers should have their recycling carts out at the curb by 7 a.m. Find out more about city delays and schedule changes here.

An ice storm hit Guilford County Thursday morning, canceling or delaying many services and programs. The storm wasn't as severe as forecasters first predicted, but still coated the county in a thin layer of ice early Thursday before rain washed it away later in the day.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Spot the moon inside the ‘Winter Circle’ this weekend

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News