Storm delayed recyling from Thursday to Saturday for Greensboro customers, city says

GREENSBORO — Thursday's storm delayed the city's recycling services that normally take place that day.
City officials say recycling that is normally picked up on Thursdays will instead be picked up this week on Saturday. Customers should have their recycling carts out at the curb by 7 a.m. Find out more about city delays and schedule changes here.
An ice storm hit Guilford County Thursday morning, canceling or delaying many services and programs. The storm wasn't as severe as forecasters first predicted, but still coated the county in a thin layer of ice early Thursday before rain washed it away later in the day.
