Street closures in downtown Greensboro for weekend holiday activities

GREENSBORO — Downtown streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Festival of Lights on Friday and the Holiday Parade on Saturday.
Drivers should avoid the following areas.
Friday Road Closures
• Davie Street from Friendly Avenue to Abe Brenner Place: noon-11 p.m.
• Elm Street from Friendly Avenue to Lewis Street: 3-11 p.m.
• McGee Street from Greene Street to Davie Street: 3-11 p.m.
• Market Street from Greene Street to Church Street: 6-11 p.m.
• Friendly Avenue from Church Street to Elm Street: 6-11 p.m.
Saturday Road Closures
• Parade Line-up: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
o Greene Street from Lindsay Street to Fisher Avenue
o Fisher Avenue/Murrow Boulevard from Greene Street to Lindsay Street
o Battleground Avenue from Smith Street to Greene Street
o Paisley Street from Smith Street to Lindsay Street
• Parade Route: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
o Greene Street from Lindsay Street to Market Street
o Market Street from Eugene Street to Church Street
o Church Street from Sycamore Street to Lindsay Street
Other Areas for Parade Participants and Local Access Only: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
o Elm Street from South Park Drive to Washington Street
o Smith Street from Eugene Street to Elm Street
o Lindsay Street from Elm Street to Murrow Boulevard
o Davie Street from Washington Street to Church Street
o Bellemeade Street from Commerce Place to Davie Street
o Friendly Avenue from Greene Street to Murrow Boulevard
For event information, visit the Downtown Greensboro Inc. website, downtownindecember.org.