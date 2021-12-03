 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Street closures in downtown Greensboro for weekend holiday activities
0 Comments
top story

Street closures in downtown Greensboro for weekend holiday activities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Festival of Lights 2019

festival of Lights in 2019

 KHADEJEH NIKOUYEH, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Downtown streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Festival of Lights on Friday and the Holiday Parade on Saturday.

Drivers should avoid the following areas.

Friday Road Closures

• Davie Street from Friendly Avenue to Abe Brenner Place: noon-11 p.m.

• Elm Street from Friendly Avenue to Lewis Street: 3-11 p.m.

• McGee Street from Greene Street to Davie Street: 3-11 p.m.

• Market Street from Greene Street to Church Street: 6-11 p.m.

• Friendly Avenue from Church Street to Elm Street: 6-11 p.m.

Saturday Road Closures

• Parade Line-up: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

o Greene Street from Lindsay Street to Fisher Avenue

o Fisher Avenue/Murrow Boulevard from Greene Street to Lindsay Street

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

o Battleground Avenue from Smith Street to Greene Street

o Paisley Street from Smith Street to Lindsay Street

• Parade Route: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

o Greene Street from Lindsay Street to Market Street

o Market Street from Eugene Street to Church Street

o Church Street from Sycamore Street to Lindsay Street

Other Areas for Parade Participants and Local Access Only: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

o Elm Street from South Park Drive to Washington Street

o Smith Street from Eugene Street to Elm Street

o Lindsay Street from Elm Street to Murrow Boulevard

o Davie Street from Washington Street to Church Street

o Bellemeade Street from Commerce Place to Davie Street

o Friendly Avenue from Greene Street to Murrow Boulevard

For event information, visit the Downtown Greensboro Inc. website, downtownindecember.org

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

This incredibly small reptile species was just discovered in Madagascar

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro
Crime

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

Cathy McRae of Port St. Lucie was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when it was struck about 10:05 a.m. by a Ford cargo van that crossed the center line, police said in a news release. McRae was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert