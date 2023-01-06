 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Student stopped from bringing gun into Ragsdale High; tried to run away instead

  • 0

GREENSBORO — A Ragsdale High student was prevented from bringing a loaded gun into school on Thursday morning, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. 

Authorities say the student had the handgun in a backpack, but was stopped from entering the school after an alert was triggered by weapons scanners. 

After an inspection revealed the gun, the student grabbed the backpack and tried to flee campus but was later apprehended by deputies. 

The touch-free body scanners, which are meant to detect hidden guns, were installed in entrances to Guilford's traditional high schools earlier this academic year. 

In November, a weapons scanner at Dudley High alerted staff to a student who had a gun — the first instance since they were installed that the devices flagged someone attempting to bring a gun into a school. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

‘River of rain’ spreads death and destruction in California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert