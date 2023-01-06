Student stopped from bringing gun into Ragsdale High; tried to run away instead

GREENSBORO — A Ragsdale High student was prevented from bringing a loaded gun into school on Thursday morning, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the student had the handgun in a backpack, but was stopped from entering the school after an alert was triggered by weapons scanners.

After an inspection revealed the gun, the student grabbed the backpack and tried to flee campus but was later apprehended by deputies.

The touch-free body scanners, which are meant to detect hidden guns, were installed in entrances to Guilford's traditional high schools earlier this academic year.

In November, a weapons scanner at Dudley High alerted staff to a student who had a gun — the first instance since they were installed that the devices flagged someone attempting to bring a gun into a school.