Sullivan named to lead War Memorial Commission

GREENSBORO — The new chairman of the War Memorial Commission has a long history there.

William H. Sullivan III was recently named chairman of the commission, which serves as the volunteer advisory board for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the coliseum said in a news release.

Sullivan has been serving on the commission since 2018 and previously served as vice chairman.

His ties go back much further than that though.

His father served as chairman from 1975-76 and was named an honorary lifetime member of the board in 1976.

And the commission got its start thanks to Sullivan's grandfather, former Greensboro mayor William H. Sullivan Sr., who in 1944 came up with the idea of creating a community war memorial, which later evolved into the coliseum complex. Sullivan Sr. served as chairman of the War Memorial Fund Commission.

Voters approved a bond to pay for the project in 1956. After the 1958 groundbreaking, the first War Memorial Commission advisory board was formed. Sullivan Sr. was one of those initial members.

“I am honored to follow in the footsteps of my grandfather and father to lead the War Memorial Commission and support the Coliseum Complex which has such a tremendous impact on our community,” Sullivan III, the retired former president and treasurer of Greensboro-based Sullivan Mechanical, said in the release.

Chidi Akwari, a real estate broker/owner at Akwari & Co. who also has been on the board since 2018, was picked as vice chairman.

Commission members are appointed by Greensboro City Council.