Summer arrives for Guilford County's public pools

GREENSBORO — People finally got to dive into summer as Guilford County Parks opened its three public pools this weekend.

The summer usually kicks off with pools opening over Memorial Day weekend. But Guilford County delayed opening its pools due to difficulties filling lifeguard jobs.

"I'm glad that the pool has finally opened back up," said Lisa McLure, a mother visiting Bur-Mil Park on Saturday. "I love coming here with my kids every weekend to have some fun."

For the past four weeks, Guilford County Parks has been working to put together a pool program while facing staff shortages and having to create a new schedule.

The county hired a total of 48 lifeguards and pool managers to have enough staff for the entire summer. However, pools will be open for limited hours until enough staff are trained to cover the shifts. Lifeguards are getting training sessions that are deemed necessary to ensure safety at the pool.

The affected pools are at Bur-Mil Park, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road, Greensboro; Northeast Park, 3441 Northeast Park Drive, Gibsonville; and Hagan-Stone Park, 5920 Hagan-Stone Park Road. Due to staff shortages, the pools will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays with weekday hours starting on June 20.

The city of Greensboro also delayed the typical Memorial Day opening of two of its public pools, but that delay was due to mechanical issues at its Windsor and Warnersville recreation center pools.

Crowds of families gathered at this weekend's opening at Bur-Mil Park. Children of all ages ran through the sprinklers as the lifeguards watched.

"I have been waiting patiently for weeks for the pool to open," Tiffine Michael said as her son played in the pool. "I'm so happy that I can finally bring my son back here to enjoy this place."

Her son Michael Camden said he was having "so much fun."

"I never want to leave."

Contact Tanasia Moss at 336-373-7371

