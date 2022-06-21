Summer officially started today. Here's how to stay safe in the summer heat

GREENSBORO — More heat is expected this week, the first week after summer's official June 21 start, although not quite at last week's levels.

“Last week there was two days that temperatures almost reached 100 degrees," said James Danco, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

"There has been a break in the heat over the past few days," Danco said, noting that Wednesday temperatures were expected to reach the mid-90s. "Temperatures will slowly start decreasing after that. It'll be upper 80s for Friday and into the weekend."

In the midst of last week's sweltering heat, Cone Health received five minor heat-related cases, spokesman Doug Allred said on Friday.

Despite the cool down this week, health officials warn about the dangers of hot summer days.

High heat can be problematic because it can send people to the hospital with severe heat-related illnesses. It can cause permanent disabilities or critical conditions if the person does not receive emergency treatment.

Heat exhaustion is what happens before a heat stroke. It is brought on by the loss of water and electrolytes. The body will begin to sweat excessively followed by the core body temperature rising to more than 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other symptoms of heat exhaustion are dizziness, nausea, weakness, thirst, and severe headaches.

Dehydration is a sign that your body is losing more fluids than it's taking in, the CDC said. Babies, children, and the elderly are more at risk of dehydration. If not treated, it can get worse and lead to more serious heat-related illnesses. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty or lightheaded, having a dry mouth, a high temperature, or dark yellow and strong-smelling urine, according to the CDC.

Between 240 and 833 people die in the U.S. each year from a heat stroke, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Here are four tips from Cone Health on staying cool in the summer heat:

• Make sure you're hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

• Try getting things done in the morning before it gets too hot.

• For parking, try to find shade and park in a parking deck.

• Avoid staying in the sun too long.

For more information, contact Cone Health at 336-832-7000.

Contact Tanasia Moss at 336-373-7371

