Summerfield man wins Lucky for Life lottery prize
Winner Photo_Kellen Wade_Blog_7-28-21_jpg.jpg

Kellen Wade was a winner in the Lucky for Life game, according to the NC Education Lottery.

 Photo courtesy of NC Education Lottery

A Summerfield man tried his luck with a lottery ticket and beat the odds recently. 

Kellen Wade purchased a quick pick Lucky for Life ticket and won a prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of his life, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Although popular today, North Carolina's lottery was controversial and nearly wasn't passed by the General Assembly.

Wade bought the $2 ticket at the Sungate Mini Mart on Reidsville Road in Winston-Salem.

His ticket matched all five white balls in the July 22 drawing. The odds of matching all five numbers in a Lucky for Life drawing are one in 1.8 million, lottery officials said in a news release.

Wade claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday.

Winners of the second-place prize are guaranteed $25,000 every year for life and have the option of taking a lump sum of $390,000.

Wade chose the lump sum of $390,000 and took home $275,925 after federal and state tax withholdings, according to the release.

Lucky for Life tickets offer players 10 ways to win a prize. Drawings are now held every night. The top prize is $1,000 a day for life.

