Summerfield man wins Lucky for Life lottery prize

A Summerfield man tried his luck with a lottery ticket and beat the odds recently.

Kellen Wade purchased a quick pick Lucky for Life ticket and won a prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of his life, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Wade bought the $2 ticket at the Sungate Mini Mart on Reidsville Road in Winston-Salem.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His ticket matched all five white balls in the July 22 drawing. The odds of matching all five numbers in a Lucky for Life drawing are one in 1.8 million, lottery officials said in a news release.

Wade claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday.

Winners of the second-place prize are guaranteed $25,000 every year for life and have the option of taking a lump sum of $390,000.

Wade chose the lump sum of $390,000 and took home $275,925 after federal and state tax withholdings, according to the release.

Lucky for Life tickets offer players 10 ways to win a prize. Drawings are now held every night. The top prize is $1,000 a day for life.