Summerfield seeks public feedback tonight about developing town's Land Use Plan

SUMMERFIELD — A meeting tonight at the Summerfield Community Center will provide an opportunity for residents to review recommendations on development patterns and plans — and provide feedback.

The Town of Summerfield and the Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC) are conducting a public feedback meeting regarding development of the town’s new Land Use Plan, according to a news release from PTRC.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. at the community center at 5404 Centerfield Road.

Interested parties may stop in at any time during the meeting’s duration to speak with Summerfield town staff and PTRC planners "in what will be a casual, open house formatted session," the news release stated.

The PTRC is a voluntary association of local governments — urban and rural —authorized by state law to:

• Make and implement joint regional decisions;

• Provide management, planning and technical services to local governments;

• Identify and solve short and long-term problems best addressed at the regional level;

• Bring together local elected officials on a regular basis, giving them an opportunity to form working relationships:

• Promote regional issues and cooperation among members.

The PTRC is one of 16 regional councils in North Carolina and serves 75 member governments in a 12 county area.