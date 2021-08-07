Summerfield woman pushes for answers after daughter's body found in SUV hours after it wrecked, and after it was towed — twice

Asked if Williams could be seen from the driver’s side of the vehicle, King said, “I’m not sure. I walked up on the passenger side but, considering all of the clothing on top of her and the car seat, probably not.’’

Vehicle towed twice

Williams’ wrecked Jeep Grand Cherokee was towed by two different companies on June 14, records show. Authorities first called Price Mill Towing Co. of Summerfield to tow the SUV after their morning processing of the accident scene.

Later in the afternoon, authorities requested McGehee Towing of Reidsville collect the vehicle from Price Mill and move it to their Reidsville lot, a practice that is not uncommon, explained Margaret Price of Price Mill Towing.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety contracts with McGehee Towing to retain cars involved in wrecks involved in crimes, she said.

Price said her son David Price, owner of the company and a man who is 6-foot-8, collected the Jeep that morning from the wreck site. And because he has long arms, he never had the occasion to enter the SUV, but simply reached in through the driver door to adjust the gears for towing. Price never suspected a victim had been left in the vehicle and assumed it had been thoroughly searched, his mother said.