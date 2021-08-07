Summerfield woman pushes for answers after daughter's body found in SUV hours after it wrecked, and after it was towed — twice

STOKESDALE — The parents of Teresa Tysinger Williams want answers from the State Highway Patrol and the Rockingham County Emergency Services Department about why their daughter was overlooked at a June 14 crash, then discovered dead in the wrecked SUV’s passenger seat more than eight hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
Williams, 54, of Mayodan was a passenger when her son Banner “Cole” Williams, 26, ran her 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee off of Stone Mountain Road in Stoneville and into an embankment around 6:55 a.m. on June 14, according to details from both an accident report and a report from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Cole Williams, who admitted to authorities he had used heroin an hour before the crash according to reports, is charged with second-degree murder, felony death by vehicle, reckless driving, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, and several other related charges in the accident.
He is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center on $500,000 secured bail and is scheduled to appear Sept. 14 in Rockingham County District Court, a spokesman for District Attorney Jason Ramey said. Williams’ court-appointed attorney, Joshua Bowers of Reidsville, could not be reached for comment.
County rescue workers and troopers, including lead accident investigator on that day, Trooper M.H. Kennon Jr., reported to the scene to find Cole Williams outside of the wrecked SUV, according to a medical examiner’s report.
But Highway Patrol officials have told Teresa Williams’ parents, Nellie Nelson and Roger Tysinger, conflicting accounts about how they found the driver, Nelson said.
“I’ve heard three different stories — that Cole was walking up the road, walking up the hill, and that he was sitting on the bank — that’s three different tales. I don’t know what to think,’’ said Nelson, who lives in Summerfield.
“And nobody’s told me yet who was the first on the scene. Could somebody please tell me who was the first on the scene and how they missed my daughter?”
A July 5 medical examiner’s report includes statements from law enforcement officers who report Cole Williams never mentioned his mother was in the vehicle.
Rodney Cates, director of the Rockingham County Department of Emergency Services, referred all questions about the accident to the Highway Patrol because the agency is heading an investigation of the accident.
Patrol spokesman Sgt. Christopher Knox of Raleigh said on Tuesday that his agency could not discuss the accident because it is under investigation.
“ ... this investigation does involve serious charges and due to these pending legal matters we would not be at liberty to discuss further at this juncture,’’ Knox wrote in an email in response to questions about how Williams’ body was overlooked.
The key questions Nelson and Tysinger want answered are: How was their daughter’s body missed at the wreck site in a vehicle registered in her name? And might Teresa Williams, a mother of four and grandmother of six, have survived if she had been found early that morning when help first arrived?
No mention of mother
Nelson said patrol Sgt. Adam Carter told her on June 14 that Cole Williams never told authorities that his mother was a passenger.
“Apparently, he did not say his mother was with him … even when he went to the hospital after the wreck with a busted lip. He never mentioned nothing about his mother,’’ Nelson said of her conversation with Carter.
Cole Williams was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro for injuries that were not considered life threatening, the patrol said in a news release. Nelson said she believes he broke four ribs in the crash. He was released from the hospital on June 14 and went home with his father, Jeffrey Williams of Madison, Nelson and Tysinger said.
Four days later, law enforcement agents arrested the younger Williams at his father’s home, according to a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
Within the state medical examiner’s report is testimony from Rockingham County EMS paramedic Connie King, who said, “The driver made no mention, to the responding EMS unit of anyone else being in the vehicle.’’
Their grandson’s silence is troubling, Teresa Williams’ parents said, but they said they are further perplexed about why authorities didn’t assume their daughter was a passenger in a vehicle registered in her name.
Asked if officials ran the SUV’s license plates to determine its ownership, the patrol spokesman Knox declined to comment, saying the agency could not provide information about an active investigation.
How the search began
At 1:37 p.m. on June 14, Teresa Williams’ boyfriend Joel Woods, with whom she shares her Mayodan home, called Nelson to say he was worried because he’d learned that Williams had failed to report to work at McMichael Mills in Mayodan, where she was a longtime laboratory supervisor.
That news prompted Nelson to begin calling everywhere she could to try and find her daughter. “When Joel said she hadn’t called in to work, I said, ‘No, that’s not Teresa Gayle.’ ‘’
Soon after, Nelson’s other daughter Sheila Tysinger told her that Cole Williams had wrecked his mother’s vehicle.
“That’s when I started calling 911 and telling them to find my daughter. I said, ‘Go back and search that scene and find my daughter ... go find my daughter,’ ‘’ Nelson said.
Nelson left her job and made it to Stone Mountain Road by around 3:30 p.m. to find emergency personnel there who had conducted a second search, she said. Sadly though, her daughter’s body had already been discovered by authorities at McGehee’s Towing Company in Reidsville around 3:15 p.m, according to the medical examiner’s report.
“A little lady who had just started her job with EMS told me, ‘Your daughter’s deceased.’ She said she will never forget the sound of my scream,” Nelson said. “I fell out, saying, ‘No, not my baby.’’’
How the body was found
Williams, who died of multiple blunt force injuries from the accident, according to the medical examiner’s report, was ultimately discovered by an EMS worker around 3:15 p.m. on June 14, according to verbal reports authorities have given to Nelson and notes within the medical examiner’s report.
As part of their second search, prompted by Nelson’s insistence that Williams may have been in the vehicle, authorities went to McGehee Towing, opened the front passenger door and discovered Williams’ dead body beneath loose clothing and a child safety seat, according to the medical examiner’s report.
Paramedic King is quoted within the report, saying that EMS, law enforcement and first responders were “dispatched back to the scene in reference to a search’’ and “advised of a possible second occupant that may have been involved in the accident.’’
Her unit was later sent to McGehee’s to check the vehicle, King said in the report. King said she approached the vehicle from the passenger side and saw what appeared to be someone in the passenger seat, the report shows. King described a person covered in “a lot of loose clothing’’ and said there was “a car seat’’ on top of the clothes.
Asked if Williams could be seen from the driver’s side of the vehicle, King said, “I’m not sure. I walked up on the passenger side but, considering all of the clothing on top of her and the car seat, probably not.’’
Vehicle towed twice
Williams’ wrecked Jeep Grand Cherokee was towed by two different companies on June 14, records show. Authorities first called Price Mill Towing Co. of Summerfield to tow the SUV after their morning processing of the accident scene.
Later in the afternoon, authorities requested McGehee Towing of Reidsville collect the vehicle from Price Mill and move it to their Reidsville lot, a practice that is not uncommon, explained Margaret Price of Price Mill Towing.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety contracts with McGehee Towing to retain cars involved in wrecks involved in crimes, she said.
Price said her son David Price, owner of the company and a man who is 6-foot-8, collected the Jeep that morning from the wreck site. And because he has long arms, he never had the occasion to enter the SUV, but simply reached in through the driver door to adjust the gears for towing. Price never suspected a victim had been left in the vehicle and assumed it had been thoroughly searched, his mother said.
Margaret Price said an investigator with the Highway Patrol had recently visited her son to interview him about the day of the accident. “He was just stunned’’ when he learned Williams’ body had been in the SUV all along, she said.
Contacted Monday and asked about the car and the discovery of Williams’ body, a man who identified himself as a McGehee of McGehee Towing, said, “I can’t say nothing, period.’’
Official reports, however, detail that a female employee of McGehee Towing entered the driver’s side of the Jeep to obtain registration information at some point on June 14, but never realized Williams’ body was in the passenger seat.
Search delay troubling
After she learned her daughter had died, Nelson drove to Wentworth to meet with patrol Sgt. Carter and two other officers on June 14, she said.
“I said, ‘Why in the world couldn’t you find the body, why couldn’t you find the body? Why did it take me making a 911 call to find my child? How could this humanly be possible?’ And (Carter) said there was debris and clothes all over the body’’ as well as a car seat, Nelson said.
“You cannot tell me that they searched, because they did not search for my daughter,’’ Nelson said. “And well, if you seen car seats, why didn’t you search for babies?’’
The car seat, she said, was likely in the vehicle because her daughter kept one handy for transporting her smallest grandchild.
“I feel like I’m in a nightmare. Nobody gave us a straight answer,’’ Nelson said, joining Tysinger in his Stokesdale living room to look at a portrait of their daughter.
“She was a great child,’’ Nelson said through tears. “She never met a stranger.’’
More than 500 people attended the wake for her daughter, many of whom were her co-workers. They told Nelson that Williams was the kind of supervisor who would come out of her lab and “get everybody else caught up at the plant,’’ Nelson said. “She gave it her all.’’
Other details troubling
Nelson and Tysinger said their worst fear is that their daughter may have been alive immediately after the accident, but died while in a tow yard.
The medical examiner’s report records the time at which Williams was found dead, but does not include theories about her time of death.
The Highway Patrol did not respond to questions about an investigation into her precise time of death.
And Nelson and Tysinger insist their daughter would never have let Cole Williams drive her car — a car he often slipped into with a pillow and blanket when he needed a place to sleep.
Cole Williams’ addiction to heroin had prompted his mother to fund four trips for him to drug rehab facilities, Nelson said. “She spent $3,000 sending him to rehab in California.’’
Her daughter had taken extra shifts at work to pay for her son’s dental work, Nelson said. “She loved Cole, and would do anything for him. And he loved her.’’
Another detail that haunts Williams’ parents is the fact that her purse and cell phone were found at her home.
“Teresa would never leave home without her purse and her phone,’’ Nelson said. “But her purse was sitting down beside her recliner.’’
And her parents said they don’t know why Williams was traveling in the car with her son so early in the morning.
‘I won’t rest’
Nelson said her daughter’s boyfriend Woods remembers Williams getting out of bed around 11:30 p.m. on June 13. “He thought she had gotten up to go to the bathroom or something,’’ Nelson said of her conversation with Woods.
She said Woods told her that he woke on June 14, realized Williams wasn’t there, and assumed she had gone ahead to work. He would later learn from her workplace that she had never come in, Nelson said.
Explanations can’t come soon enough for Teresa Williams’ parents, they said.
Meanwhile, they say they won’t stop looking for answers.
“I won’t rest until somebody tells me the truth. Y’all screwed up, you messed up — from the fire department to EMS to the highway patrol,’’ Nelson said. “I need somebody to tell me what happened to my daughter.’’