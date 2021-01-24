 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's COVID-19 update: 11 more deaths reported in Guilford County since Friday; NC toll rises to 8,695
0 comments
top story

Sunday's COVID-19 update: 11 more deaths reported in Guilford County since Friday; NC toll rises to 8,695

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: Sunday's data shows 6,096 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 718,812. There were a total of 51,222 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 10.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.  

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 33,119 cases (617 cases per 10,000 residents) and 377 deaths. That's an increase of 733 cases since Friday's report and 11 new deaths. 

• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,138 active cases of COVID-19 and 29,851 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 348 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 228 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,175 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 24.365 county residents have recovered from the illness.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County with 13,257 total cases (782 cases per 10,000 residents) and 171 deaths; Davidson County with 12,255 total cases (731 cases per 10,000 residents) and 115 deaths; Forsyth County with 26,545 total cases (694 cases per 10,000 residents) and 271 deaths; Randolph County with 10,744 total cases (748 cases per 10,000 residents) and 166 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,006 total cases (660 cases per 10,000 residents) and 36 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 266 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Sunday morning, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 76% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by Feb. 15.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 8,695 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 231 from Friday's report. 

N.C. hospitalizations: 3,303 people were hospitalized Saturday, according to state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 150 from Friday, according to the most recent data. 

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 24.87 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 171,844 since Saturday. The CDC also reported 3,414 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 416,010. 

For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.

Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. 

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News