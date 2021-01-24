Sunday's COVID-19 update: 11 more deaths reported in Guilford County since Friday; NC toll rises to 8,695

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Sunday's data shows 6,096 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 718,812. There were a total of 51,222 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 10.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 33,119 cases (617 cases per 10,000 residents) and 377 deaths. That's an increase of 733 cases since Friday's report and 11 new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,138 active cases of COVID-19 and 29,851 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 348 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 228 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,175 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 24.365 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County with 13,257 total cases (782 cases per 10,000 residents) and 171 deaths; Davidson County with 12,255 total cases (731 cases per 10,000 residents) and 115 deaths; Forsyth County with 26,545 total cases (694 cases per 10,000 residents) and 271 deaths; Randolph County with 10,744 total cases (748 cases per 10,000 residents) and 166 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,006 total cases (660 cases per 10,000 residents) and 36 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 266 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Sunday morning, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 76% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by Feb. 15.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 8,695 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 231 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,303 people were hospitalized Saturday, according to state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 150 from Friday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 24.87 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 171,844 since Saturday. The CDC also reported 3,414 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 416,010.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
