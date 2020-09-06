The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,086 new cases as of noon Sunday, for a cumulative total of 176,901. There were 19,925 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Friday, 6.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 40 additional cases reported Sunday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 7,281 (136 cases per 10,000 residents), with 171 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday, there have been 7,112 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 164 verified deaths. That's an increase of 70 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 610 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,123 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,391 cases (204 cases per 10,000 residents) and 46 deaths; Davidson County had 2,298 cases (138 cases per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,404 cases (169 cases per 10,000 residents) and 82 deaths; Randolph County had 2,492 cases (174 cases per 10,000 residents) and 45 deaths; and Rockingham County had 982 cases (108 cases per 10,000 residents) and eight deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 2,890 state residents have died. That's one more than Saturday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 77% of hospitals reporting, 830 people were hospitalized Friday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's four more than Thursday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 6.22 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. There have been 292,055 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 188,051 as of Sunday, a one-day increase of 892 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
