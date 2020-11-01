Sunday's COVID-19 update: 85 new cases reported in Guilford County, according to state date, but no new deaths.

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,057 new cases as of 11:00 a.m. Sunday. The cumulative total is 276,692. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 35,642 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 85 new cases reported Sunday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 11,962 (223 cases per 10,000 residents), with 210 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 11,578 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 200 verified deaths. That's an increase of 173 new cases since Thursday and no new deaths. Since early March, the health department said, 781 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 6,529 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County had 5,409 cases (319 cases per 10,000 residents) and 88 deaths; Davidson County had 3,874 cases (231 cases per 10,000 residents) and 44 deaths; Forsyth County had 9,221 (241 cases per 10,000 residents) and 121 deaths; Randolph County had 3,950 cases (275 cases per 10,000 residents) and 64 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,155 cases (237 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,383 state residents have died. That's 5 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 93% of hospitals reporting, 1,122 people were hospitalized Saturday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 50 fewer than on Friday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 9.1 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. That's 80,932 more cases than Saturday's total. There have been 551,403 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 229,932 as of Sunday, a one-day increase of 823 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
