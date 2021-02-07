Sunday's COVID-19 update: As hospitalizations statewide continue to decline, death toll closes in on 10,000

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Sunday's data shows 4,674 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 796,195. There were a total of 45,544 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 7.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 36,946 cases (688 cases per 10,000 residents) and 454 deaths. That's an increase of 230 cases since Saturday's report and one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 5,741 active cases of COVID-19 and 35,609 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 423 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 158 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,215 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 29,444 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County with 14,548 total cases (858 cases per 10,000 residents) and 178 deaths; Davidson County with 13,649 total cases (814 cases per 10,000 residents) and 142 deaths; Forsyth County with 29,288 total cases (766 cases per 10,000 residents) and 295 deaths; Randolph County with 12,058 total cases (839 cases per 10,000 residents) and 190 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,443 total cases (708 cases per 10,000 residents) and 49 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 144 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Sunday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects it likely won't exceed its adult acute care capacity in the next four months.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 9,983 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 57 from Saturday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 2,378 people were hospitalized Saturday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 90 from Friday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 26.65 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. New cases increased by 130,261 since Friday. The CDC also reported 3,553 new deaths nationally Saturday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 457,762. This information is expected to be updated later today.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.