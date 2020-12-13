Sunday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County sees 281 new cases; more than 2,500 hospitalized with the disease statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 6,819 new cases on Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 436,595. There were a total of 41,076 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 11.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 20,129 cases (375 cases per 10,000 residents) and 276 deaths. That's an increase of 281 cases and one less death from the day before. (See note at bottom of this story.)
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 2,069 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday and 17,496 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 268 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 192 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,000 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 15,517 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County with 8,492 total cases (501 cases per 10,000 residents) and 113 deaths; Davidson County with 6,622 total cases (395 cases per 10,000 residents) and 58 deaths; Forsyth County with 16,568 total cases (433 cases per 10,000 residents) and 185 deaths; Randolph County with 6,570 total cases (457 cases per 10,000 residents) and 102 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,697 total cases (406 cases per 10,000 residents) and 23 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 5,823 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 71 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: Hospitalizations topped 2,000 for the 13th day in a row, with 2,520 people hospitalized statewide Saturday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 25 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 16 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 213,305 since Saturday. The CDC also reported 2,283 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 296,818.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
