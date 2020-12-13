Sunday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County sees 281 new cases; more than 2,500 hospitalized with the disease statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 6,819 new cases on Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 436,595. There were a total of 41,076 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 11.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 20,129 cases (375 cases per 10,000 residents) and 276 deaths. That's an increase of 281 cases and one less death from the day before. (See note at bottom of this story.)