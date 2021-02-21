Sunday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations continue to drop at Cone Health in Guilford County and statewide

In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,376 total cases (907 cases per 10,000 residents) and 217 deaths; Davidson County with 14,404 total cases (859 cases per 10,000 residents) and 149 deaths; Forsyth County with 31,160 total cases (815 cases per 10,000 residents) and 338 deaths; Randolph County with 12,848 total cases (894 cases per 10,000 residents) and 196 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,702 total cases (736 cases per 10,000 residents) and 59 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 96 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Sunday, according to Cone's online tracker, 14 fewer than Saturday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 69% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 10,926 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 30 from Saturday's report.

N.C. hospitalizations: 1,647 people were hospitalized Saturday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 61 from Friday, according to the most recent data.

