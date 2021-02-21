Sunday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations continue to drop at Cone Health in Guilford County and statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Sunday's data shows 2,541 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 842,637. There were a total of 34,164 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 5.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 38,991 cases (726 cases per 10,000 residents) and 537 deaths. That's an increase of 56 cases since Saturday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,505 active cases of COVID-19 and 38,130 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 506 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 113 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,234 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 35,118 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,376 total cases (907 cases per 10,000 residents) and 217 deaths; Davidson County with 14,404 total cases (859 cases per 10,000 residents) and 149 deaths; Forsyth County with 31,160 total cases (815 cases per 10,000 residents) and 338 deaths; Randolph County with 12,848 total cases (894 cases per 10,000 residents) and 196 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,702 total cases (736 cases per 10,000 residents) and 59 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 96 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Sunday, according to Cone's online tracker, 14 fewer than Saturday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 69% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 10,926 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 30 from Saturday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,647 people were hospitalized Saturday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 61 from Friday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 27.81 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. New cases increased by 73,468 from Friday. The CDC also reported 2,549 new deaths nationally Saturday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 494,008. This information is expected to be updated later Sunday afternoon.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.