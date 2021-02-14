Sunday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations drop at Cone Health and statewide, 3 additional deaths reported in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Sunday's data shows 3,170 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 821,894. There were a total of 41,922 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 6.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 38,163 cases (710 cases per 10,000 residents) and 504 deaths. That's an increase of 157 cases since Saturday's report and 3 new deaths.