Sunday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations drop at Cone Health and statewide, 3 additional deaths reported in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Sunday's data shows 3,170 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 821,894. There were a total of 41,922 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 6.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 38,163 cases (710 cases per 10,000 residents) and 504 deaths. That's an increase of 157 cases since Saturday's report and 3 new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 4,443 active cases of COVID-19 and 37,183 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 464 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 118 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,223 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 32,275 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,020 total cases (886 cases per 10,000 residents) and 206 deaths; Davidson County with 14,099 total cases (841 cases per 10,000 residents) and 147 deaths; Forsyth County with 30,423 total cases (796 cases per 10,000 residents) and 319 deaths; Randolph County with 12,519 total cases (871 cases per 10,000 residents) and 193 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,587 total cases (724 cases per 10,000 residents) and 55 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 124 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Sunday, according to Cone's online tracker, six fewer than Saturday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects it likely won't exceed its adult acute care capacity in the next six months.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 10,491 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 38 from Saturday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,989 people were hospitalized Saturday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 112 from Friday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 27.42 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 656,430 in the past seven days. The CDC also reported 3,317 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 482,536.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.