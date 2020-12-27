Sunday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations reach new record statewide; percentage of positive tests rise to 11.9% in North Carolina

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Sunday's data shows 2,898 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 516,828. There were a total of 25,912 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 11.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 23,628 cases (440 cases per 10,000 residents) and 308 deaths. That's an increase of 146 cases and no new deaths from the previous day.