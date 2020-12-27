Sunday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations reach new record statewide; percentage of positive tests rise to 11.9% in North Carolina

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Sunday's data shows 2,898 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 516,828. There were a total of 25,912 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 11.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 23,628 cases (440 cases per 10,000 residents) and 308 deaths. That's an increase of 146 cases and no new deaths from the previous day.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 3,769 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening and 20,983 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 290 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 205 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,091 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 16,922 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County with 10,052 total cases (593 cases per 10,000 residents) and 117 deaths; Davidson County with 8,264 total cases (493 cases per 10,000 residents) and 77 deaths; Forsyth County with 19,814 total cases (518 cases per 10,000 residents) and 216 deaths; Randolph County with 7,686 total cases (535 cases per 10,000 residents) and 118 deaths; and Rockingham County had 4,290 total cases (471 cases per 10,000 residents) and 25 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 6,549 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 23 from the previous day.
N.C. hospitalizations: Hospitalizations reached a new record Saturday, with 3,123 people hospitalized, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 100 more hospitalizations than reported the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 19 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 179,104 since Saturday's report. The CDC also reported 1,309 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 330,901.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.