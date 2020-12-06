Sunday's COVID-19 update: NC again breaks record for number of new cases and hospitalizations; 281 new cases in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: For the second day in a row, the state broke its record for reported infections in a single day, with 6,438 new cases on Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 394,990. There were a total of 46,942 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 10.4% were positive, according to the latest data available. The state has been above 10% for the past six days, well above the goal of under 5%.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 18,149 cases (338 cases per 10,000 residents) and 259 deaths. That's an increase of 281 cases and no new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 1,033 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday and 15,487 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 247 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 162 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 959 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic begin. The health department said 14,205 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County with 7,785 total cases (459 cases per 10,000 residents) and 104 deaths; Davidson County with 5,895 total cases (352 cases per 10,000 residents) and 56 deaths; Forsyth County with 14,729 total cases (385 cases per 10,000 residents) and 173 deaths; Randolph County with 5,882 total cases (409 cases per 10,000 residents) and 93 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,343 total cases (367 cases per 10,000 residents) and 23 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 5,543 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 27 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: For the sixth day in a row, hospitalizations topped 2,000. A record 2,191 were hospitalized statewide Saturday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 20 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 14.5 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 12:18 p.m. Sunday. New cases increased by 206,992 since Saturday. The CDC also reported 2,310 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 280,135.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
