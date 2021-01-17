Sunday's COVID-19 update: NC reports two additional deaths in Guilford since Saturday and 67 more deaths statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Sunday's data shows 6,811 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 674,637. There were a total of 57,408 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 10% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 30,942 cases (576 cases per 10,000 residents) and 359 deaths. That's an increase of 348 cases since Saturday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,355 active cases of COVID-19 and 27,595 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 336 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 264 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,174 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 21,904 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County with 12,619 total cases (744 cases per 10,000 residents) and 169 deaths; Davidson County with 11,401 total cases (680 cases per 10,000 residents) and 106 deaths; Forsyth County with 24,973 total cases (653 cases per 10,000 residents) and 248 deaths; Randolph County with 10,002 total cases (696 cases per 10,000 residents) and 155 deaths; and Rockingham County had 5,682 total cases (624 cases per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 247 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of midnight, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 79% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by January 22.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 8,083 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 67 from Saturday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,862 people were hospitalized Saturday, according to state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 35 from Friday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 23.44 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. New cases increased by 247,071 since Friday. The CDC also reported 3,683 new deaths nationally Saturday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 390,938. These figures are scheduled to be updated Sunday afternoon.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.