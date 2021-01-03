Sunday's COVID-19 update: Record number of NC hospitalizations with 3,576 patients; new cases in Guilford rises by 316 from Saturday

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Sunday's data shows 6,487 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's 2,878 fewer cases than Saturday, with 9,365 cases reported to the state that day. The state's cumulative total now stands at 564,924. There were a total of 43,439 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, a record 13.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 25,761 cases (480 cases per 10,000 residents) and 318 deaths. That's an increase of 316 cases since Saturday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 4,311 active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday and 22,179 cumulative cases, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 306 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 229 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,127 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 17,560 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County with 10,876 total cases (642 cases per 10,000 residents) and 117 deaths; Davidson County with 9,200 total cases (549 cases per 10,000 residents) and 86 deaths; Forsyth County with 21,367 total cases (559 cases per 10,000 residents) and 225 deaths; Randolph County with 8,484 total cases (591 cases per 10,000 residents) and 127 deaths; and Rockingham County had 4,655 total cases (511 cases per 10,000 residents) and 28 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 6,910 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 18 from Saturday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: A record 3,576 people were hospitalized Saturday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 97 more than on Friday, according to the most recent data. It marked the 13th day in a row that daily hospitalizations exceeded 3,000 since first hitting that milestone on Dec. 21.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 20 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. New cases increased by 168,637 since Friday. The CDC also reported 2,428 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 346,925.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.