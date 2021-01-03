Sunday's COVID-19 update: Record number of NC hospitalizations with 3,576 patients; new cases in Guilford rises by 316 from Saturday

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Sunday's data shows 6,487 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's 2,878 fewer cases than Saturday, with 9,365 cases reported to the state that day. The state's cumulative total now stands at 564,924. There were a total of 43,439 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, a record 13.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 25,761 cases (480 cases per 10,000 residents) and 318 deaths. That's an increase of 316 cases since Saturday's report and no new deaths.

