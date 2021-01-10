Sunday's COVID-19 update: Record one-day increase of 142 additional deaths statewide reported Sunday; four new deaths reported in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Sunday's data shows 8,833 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 623,188. There were a total of 58,089 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 13.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 28,475 cases (530 cases per 10,000 residents) and 341 deaths. That's an increase of 399 cases since Saturday's report and four new deaths.