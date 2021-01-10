Sunday's COVID-19 update: Record one-day increase of 142 additional deaths statewide reported Sunday; four new deaths reported in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Sunday's data shows 8,833 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 623,188. There were a total of 58,089 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 13.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 28,475 cases (530 cases per 10,000 residents) and 341 deaths. That's an increase of 399 cases since Saturday's report and four new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 3,527 active cases of COVID-19 and 24,700 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 325 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 251 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,160 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 20,848 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County with 11,815 total cases (697 cases per 10,000 residents) and 164 deaths; Davidson County with 10,337 total cases (617 cases per 10,000 residents) and 96 deaths; Forsyth County with 23,205 total cases (607 cases per 10,000 residents) and 235 deaths; Randolph County with 9,276 total cases (646 cases per 10,000 residents) and 146 deaths; and Rockingham County had 5,194 total cases (571 cases per 10,000 residents) and 31 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 7,567 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 142 from Saturday's report. This breaks the previous record one-day increase of 137 set Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,774 people were hospitalized Saturday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 97 from Friday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 22.1 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 248,578 since Saturday. The CDC also reported 3,432 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 371,084.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.