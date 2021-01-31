Sunday's COVID-19 update: Seven deaths and 213 new cases reported in Guilford County; hospitalizations drop statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: Sunday's data shows 4,899 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 757,526. There were a total of 52,962 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 8.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 34,978 cases (651 cases per 10,000 residents) and 414 deaths. That's an increase of 213 cases since Saturday's report and seven new deaths.