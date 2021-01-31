Sunday's COVID-19 update: Seven deaths and 213 new cases reported in Guilford County; hospitalizations drop statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Sunday's data shows 4,899 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 757,526. There were a total of 52,962 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 8.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 34,978 cases (651 cases per 10,000 residents) and 414 deaths. That's an increase of 213 cases since Saturday's report and seven new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,113 active cases of COVID-19 and 32,721 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 374 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 193 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,187 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 27,233 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County with 13,788 total cases (813 cases per 10,000 residents) and 172 deaths; Davidson County with 12,999 total cases (776 cases per 10,000 residents) and 129 deaths; Forsyth County with 27,795 total cases (727 cases per 10,000 residents) and 277 deaths; Randolph County with 11,471 total cases (798 cases per 10,000 residents) and 179 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,232 total cases (685 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 187 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Sunday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 76% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by March 17.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 9,335 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 48 from Saturday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 2,782 people were hospitalized Saturday, according to state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 101 from Friday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 25.92 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 141,559 since Saturday. The CDC also reported 2,884 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 438,035.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.