 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's COVID-19 update: Seven deaths and 213 new cases reported in Guilford County; hospitalizations drop statewide
0 comments
alert top story

Sunday's COVID-19 update: Seven deaths and 213 new cases reported in Guilford County; hospitalizations drop statewide

{{featured_button_text}}

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: Sunday's data shows 4,899 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 757,526. There were a total of 52,962 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 8.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.  

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 34,978 cases (651 cases per 10,000 residents) and 414 deaths. That's an increase of 213 cases since Saturday's report and seven new deaths. 

• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,113 active cases of COVID-19 and 32,721 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 374 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 193 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,187 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 27,233 county residents have recovered from the illness. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County with 13,788 total cases (813 cases per 10,000 residents) and 172 deaths; Davidson County with 12,999 total cases (776 cases per 10,000 residents) and 129 deaths; Forsyth County with 27,795 total cases (727 cases per 10,000 residents) and 277 deaths; Randolph County with 11,471 total cases (798 cases per 10,000 residents) and 179 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,232 total cases (685 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 187 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Sunday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 76% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by March 17.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 9,335 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 48 from Saturday's report. 

N.C. hospitalizations: 2,782 people were hospitalized Saturday, according to state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 101 from Friday, according to the most recent data.  

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 25.92 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 141,559 since Saturday. The CDC also reported 2,884 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 438,035. 

For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.

Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNCG School of Music director dies unexpectedly
Local

UNCG School of Music director dies unexpectedly

Dennis AsKew, 56, had been battling bronchitis and had been recently diagnosed with pneumonia and was hospitalized, bruce mcclung, dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts, told college faculty and staff via email.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News