Sunday's COVID-19 update: State adds 6,900 new cases, 360 of them are in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 6,900 new cases on Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 479,168. There were a total of 52,926 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 10.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 22,002 cases (410 cases per 10,000 residents) and 293 deaths. That's an increase of 360 cases and no new deaths from the day before.