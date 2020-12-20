Sunday's COVID-19 update: State adds 6,900 new cases, 360 of them are in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 6,900 new cases on Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 479,168. There were a total of 52,926 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 10.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Sunday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 22,002 cases (410 cases per 10,000 residents) and 293 deaths. That's an increase of 360 cases and no new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 3,226 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday and 19,583 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 278 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 201 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,063 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 16,077 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County with 9,283 total cases (548 cases per 10,000 residents) and 114 deaths; Davidson County with 7,490 total cases (447 cases per 10,000 residents) and 72 deaths; Forsyth County with 18,341 total cases (480 cases per 10,000 residents) and 200 deaths; Randolph County with 7,181 total cases (500 cases per 10,000 residents) and 109 deaths; and Rockingham County had 4,002 total cases (440 cases per 10,000 residents) and 25 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 6,224 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 40 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: Hospitalizations topped 2,000 for the 20th day in a row, with 2,748 people hospitalized statewide Saturday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 98 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 17.5 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 201,490 since Saturday's report. The CDC also reported 2,624 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 315,260.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
