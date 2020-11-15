Sunday's COVID-19 update: Two more deaths in Guilford County as state records third highest number of new cases

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were a record 3,117 new cases as of 12:10 p.m. Sunday, the state’s third-highest daily number of confirmed new cases of COVID-19. The cumulative total is 312,235. There were a total of 35,984 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 7.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 195 new cases reported Sunday and two new deaths. That brings the case total to 14,022 (38 cases per 10,000 residents), with 218 deaths.
Support Local Journalism
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 13,180 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 208 verified deaths as of Friday. That's an increase of 244 new cases since Wednesday and no new deaths. Since early March, the health department said, 846 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 11,337 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County had 6,069 cases (39 cases per 10,000 residents) and 96 deaths; Davidson County had 4,423 cases (33 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Forsyth County had 10,938 (45 cases per 10,000 residents) and 143 deaths; Randolph County had 4,626 cases (47 cases per 10,000 residents) and 73 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,556 cases (44 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,806 state residents have died. That's 50 more than previously reported and the second highest number of confirmed deaths on a single day. The deaths are not all from a single day because they are reported as they are confirmed.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 95% of hospitals reporting, 1,395 people were hospitalized Saturday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 24 fewer than on Friday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 10.85 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. That's 155,708 more cases than Saturday's total. There have been just over a million new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 244,810 as of Sunday, a one-day increase of 1,252 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.