Sunday's COVID-19 update: Two more deaths in Guilford County as state records third highest number of new cases

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were a record 3,117 new cases as of 12:10 p.m. Sunday, the state’s third-highest daily number of confirmed new cases of COVID-19. The cumulative total is 312,235. There were a total of 35,984 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Friday, 7.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 195 new cases reported Sunday and two new deaths. That brings the case total to 14,022 (38 cases per 10,000 residents), with 218 deaths.

