Sunflowers and pep rally greet former Page student who fled Ukraine after Russia's invasion

GREENSBORO — Sofiia Bashniak walked down the concourse at Piedmont Triad International Airport visibly stunned.

Awaiting her was the bouquet of sunflowers from her stepdad along with a welcoming pep rally from the Page High drumline and cheerleaders, where she once attended high school.

Sofiia, who was in her native Ukraine when Russia invaded in late February, had just arrived in North Carolina after a flight that took her from Poland to New York and on to Greensboro.

”It's better because I’m safe right now but to be honest, I really want to go back and help the people who are not in a safe place,” Sofiia said later Friday, although her stepfather mostly spoke to the news cameras because of everything she had been through trying to get out of Ukraine.

After getting off the flight, the 18-year-old slowly approached the crowd — really a sea of Page red. Among them was Carolina Lazzarotto Da Silva, a sophomore at the school who did not know Sofiia but brought a welcome sign written in Ukrainian.

”I’m an immigrant and I will never forget how they welcomed me with open arms,” said Da Silva, who is originally from Brazil, of coming to America.

Page Principal Eric Naglee presented Sofiia with a red Pirates shirt and Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan gave her words of encouragement.

Eventually, she found herself in the embrace of stepfather Billy White of Greensboro, who earlier had a premonition about what would happen next for his stepdaughter.

”It’s probably hot dogs or tacos and a bunch of sleep for her,” said White, who is divorced from Sofiia's mother, who is from Ukraine but now lives in New York City. But Sofiia remains close to her stepfather.

Sofiia, who attended both New Garden Friends School and Page High School, had been living with her grandparents in Ternopil Oblast in western Ukraine, south of Kyiv, when Russian President Vladimir Putin moved his troops to its border with Ukraine.

White, who owns a home technology company, had been following Putin’s movements since early January. Both Sofiia and her mother didn’t think anything was going to come of the military maneuvering on the Ukraine border because the Russian leader had moved troops there before.

Once the Russian invasion began, Sofiia used her wits to get her and her grandmother on a bus to Warsaw, Poland — a seven-hour trip that took 24 hours because of the precarious travel — after a car ride with friends fell through. Before she left, she sent White video snippets of what was happening around them before the women were able to get out. The men were being stopped from leaving and it is unclear what happened to her grandfather.

Sofiia, who speaks Russian, Ukrainian, English and is studying French, has a green card so she was able to more easily get to America, but she wouldn't leave without her grandmother. White was working with U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning of Greensboro to get her grandmother here with her. After seven weeks of trying, an apparent omission on her application prevented the grandmother from securing a visa. Instead, she was given an appointment in November to resubmit her application.

“A checklist would have prevented that,” White said. “Trying to help someone in a war zone, 7,000 miles away, makes you feel helpless.”

After seven weeks of living in a hotel and washing their clothes in a sink, her grandmother chose to return to Ukraine to look for her husband.

After making the second leg of her flight from New York to Greensboro on Friday, Sofiia looked exhausted, even with a smile.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.