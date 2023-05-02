WHITSETT — In the fall of 1971, Sam Allred was a 17-year-old high school senior longing for his first new car.

Allred had saved money by driving a school bus and working a variety of farm jobs — including priming tobacco and baling hay.

He’d invested plenty of sweat equity, and his mother had agreed to help a bit.

But Allred still was on a budget.

He was a fan of Chevrolets, but his first choices — either a Chevelle or a Camaro — were simply too expensive. And a Corvette, well, that was completely out of the question.

Allred finally opted for a sporty ‘72 Nova — bright red with a black vinyl top.

“It was $3,000 turnkey off the showroom floor,” Allred recalled. “Tax and tags included.”

The Nova came with a V-8 motor and automatic transmission. It had air conditioning and power steering. It turned heads.

“Oh, I had a fun in that car,” Allred recalled. “My friends, they all loved it.”

Allred graduated from Southeast Guilford in 1972, and for years he and his Nova were inseparable, the car taking him on all kinds of adventures. Before long, its odometer tripped 100,000 miles.

It was about that time — there in the late ‘70s — that Allred took a sales job with James M. Pleasants Co., a Greensboro business that specializes in heating, cooling and plumbing supplies. One of the perks of the job was Allred was provided a company vehicle.

No longer needing the Nova, Allred parked it in a pole barn behind his house. He never intended to junk it, he insists, always meaning to one day return the vehicle to its new-car glory.

But exactly when that would take place wasn’t clear.

And so, the Nova sat. And years rolled by.

Occasionally, a passing motorist would spot the car under its shelter and stop to ask Allred if he was interested in selling. His answer was always the same: “No, I’m going to fix it up one of these days.”

Meanwhile, Allred and his wife, Nancy, were busy raising two daughters and living their lives. Allred made a career with James M. Pleasants, rising to the rank of company vice president.

For decades, the Nova wasn’t moved.

“The next thing I know,” Allred said, “it’s 40 years later and I decided I was running out of time.”

In 2019, Allred used a tractor to pull the Nova from the barn in which it had snoozed for the longest while. By Allred’s own admittance, the car was a mess.

“The squirrels had eaten through the wires under the hood,” he said. “The mice had built nests all through it. It was a rust bucket is what it was.”

The car’s restoration would take three years.

It began with Allred replacing the tires and wheels, then having the car trailered to the home of Billy Brim — a friend, neighbor and mechanic extraordinaire.

Brim said the first time he looked at the Nova, he wanted to make sure Allred was aware of the project he was undertaking.

“I told him, that’s going to take a lot of work,” Brim said. “All that rust, what a mess.”

Allred insisted he was in it for the long haul.

Brim removed the Nova’s motor and delivered it to Bo’s Machine Shop in Greensboro for a rebuild. While that was taking place, Brim busied himself with all kinds of work to the Nova — everything from replacing the gas tank to installing a fuel injection system, and far more.

Brim eventually reinstalled the Nova’s rebuilt motor and finished his end of the mechanical work. After that, the car was driven to Chris Caviness, another friend and neighbor who specializes in body repair and painting.

Caviness cut the rust from the Nova and repaired the car’s body. Months later, a bright new coat of red paint sealed the deal.

Brim said he was astounded the first time he laid eyes on the finished product.

“For sitting 40 years, boy, I tell you what, that car has come a long ways,” Brim said. “The difference is night and day.”

All told, Allred figures he’s got about $16,000 invested in the restoration, a bargain, he said, considering the compliments he receives and the thumbs-up he gets from fellow motorists.

Now 68, Allred takes a sort of an “Aw shucks” attitude to the accolades.

“I never could have done it without the help of others,” he said.

Work on the Nova was completed in time for Allred to drive it to the 50th reunion of his high school class held last October at Forest Oaks Country Club. Any trouble he had with the restoration or money he worried he was wasting was put to rest that night.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy it,” Allred said. “I’m glad I finally got around to saving the car. It makes me proud.”