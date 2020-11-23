Support system: Artists make Greensboro bridge a part of the 'action'

GREENSBORO — A new mural decorates the Morehead Park trailhead along the Downtown Greenway.

Local artist Darlene McClinton and her Creative Minds Team painted the colorful artwork on seven expansive bridge supports at 475 Spring Garden St.

They added its finishing touches on Monday.

It stands along the developing four-mile greenway, a recreational path lined with landscaping and art that will encircle center city by early 2022.

Back in 2012, the Miami-based collective Primary Flight painted the geometric ColorHaus mural on supports for the bridge that carries traffic over Spring Garden Street.

Bridge repairs earlier this year destroyed that older mural.

Now, local artists have painted the new one.

Leading the work is McClinton, a muralist and chief executive officer of The Artist Bloc. She also teaches at N.C. A&T and manages grants for ArtsGreensboro.

“We are especially excited to have Darlene and her team of local artists create such a wonderful piece that honors the intent of the beloved ColorHaus piece with its own unique interpretation," Dabney Sanders, the Greenway's project manager, said in a news release.