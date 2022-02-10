Survey says: NC residents split on vaccine mandates, see pandemic as 'major threat'

North Carolina residents remain split on whether companies should be allowed to mandate employees receive certain vaccines, such as for COVID-19, according to the latest High Point University Poll.

Forty-five percent of respondents surveyed between Jan. 21 and Feb. 4 said companies should be legally allowed to require certain vaccines, while 46% said they should not. Another 9% did not offer an opinion on the issue.

That's a slight change from November, when 41% said yes and 50% said no.

Whether to require that employees be vaccinated against the highly contagious respiratory illness has become a divisive issue across the country. The Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's vaccination-or-testing mandate for large companies, although military personnel and health care workers in medical facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid payments must be vaccinated. Some companies, especially health care systems such as Cone Health in Greensboro, have also chosen to require that their workers get vaccinated.

Heading into the third year of the coronavirus pandemic, North Carolina residents worry about its impact on the economy, according to the HPU Poll.

