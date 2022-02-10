Survey says: NC residents split on vaccine mandates, see pandemic as 'major threat'

North Carolina residents remain split on whether companies should be allowed to mandate employees receive certain vaccines, such as for COVID-19, according to the latest High Point University Poll.
Forty-five percent of respondents surveyed between Jan. 21 and Feb. 4 said companies should be legally allowed to require certain vaccines, while 46% said they should not. Another 9% did not offer an opinion on the issue.
That's a slight change from November, when 41% said yes and 50% said no.
Whether to require that employees be vaccinated against the highly contagious respiratory illness has become a divisive issue across the country. The Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's vaccination-or-testing mandate for large companies, although military personnel and health care workers in medical facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid payments must be vaccinated. Some companies, especially health care systems such as Cone Health in Greensboro, have also chosen to require that their workers get vaccinated.
Heading into the third year of the coronavirus pandemic, North Carolina residents worry about its impact on the economy, according to the HPU Poll.
Nearly 70% of those surveyed called the COVID-19 pandemic a "major threat" to the U.S. and world economies. Fifty-six percent see the pandemic as a major threat to the state economy. It is seen as less of a threat for personal finances, with 38% calling it a "minor threat" and 23% saying it is not a threat at all.
Meanwhile, about half of those polled said they had received a booster shot against the coronavirus, which has played a role in 21,580 deaths in the state from the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 through Thursday, according to state health data.
State data shows 1,026 have died in Guilford County since the outset of the pandemic.
About 48% of those vaccinated in North Carolina have gotten at least one booster shot, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Guilford County (47%) and Forsyth County (46%) are not far behind, state data shows.
"The vaccines remain our best defense against poor outcomes for COVID-19, especially for high-risk individuals,” Jordan Smith, assistant professor of clinical sciences at HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, said in a news release.
The HPU Poll was based on live telephone interviews and an online survey of 884 North Carolina residents conducted by the university's Survey Research Center between Jan. 21-Feb. 4. The poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.
