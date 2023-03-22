STONEVILLE — Jim Hall jumped out of his empty school bus and took cover in a foot-wide ditch on March 20, 1998.

He’d lived through Category 4 Hurricane Hazel in 1954 and seen typhoons on Okinawa, “but they were nothing like this,’’ the retired bus driver said Monday during a round table discussion with other survivors of the deadly twister that 25 years ago decimated this town of 1,200, claimed two lives, and left western Rockingham County with $35 million in damage.

The group gathered at the Stoneville Public Library to share photos and memories to mark the 25th anniversary of the storm that changed life in the little town where everyone knows your name, your “people” and your address.

They passed around collections of color photos taken just after the massive tornado, rated a F3 with winds in excess of 200 mph, the worst natural disaster in Rockingham County’s history.

The day the twister touched down

School had let out and people were changing plant shifts when the storm tore through Mayodan at 3:25 p.m., then churned northeast to hammer Stoneville’s business district. The tornado would tear a 12-mile path, spinning trees from the ground and rooftops from houses, in just 14 minutes.

And two beloved Stoneville residents perished: Beth Mitchell, 24, a popular second-grade teacher and national shag dance champion, and Powell Hickman, 80.

Mitchell died when her car was overturned by the fierce funnel’s winds. The twister pulled Hickman from his home and carried his body into the woods, leaving nothing of his residence but the foundation.

Some 27 people reported injuries, eight houses were destroyed, 25 homes sustained heavy damage and 85% of Stoneville businesses were either seriously damaged or destroyed.

In Mayodan, 191 homes were damaged, 35 beyond livability. And one of the town’s largest employers, Unifi, lost part of its brick structure, forcing hundreds temporarily out of work.

Former Mayor Rex Tuggle, who was in office at the time, spoke of the generous strangers who helped the town rebuild.

They pulled up in cars at the edge of the barricaded town and placed offerings in giant collection bins fashioned from trash cans. “We collected close to $200,000,’’ Tuggle said. “We took trash can after trash can to First Citizens Bank ...’’

A town committee doled out funds from the account to merchants and citizens in need.

Stoneville was already a “solid” town where residents had strong bonds, but the storm “Just made us stronger,’’ Tuggle said. “Everybody was ready to help.’’

“It reinforced the culture of the county, ‘’ said Eric Whitten, who was working near Stoneville as a county parole officer the day the tornado struck.

At first he and a fellow parole officer thought debris they were seeing was “smoke coming from one of the plants,’’ Whitten said. He and others took cover beneath an underpass to witness the massive funnel.

“It was loud, so loud that it created like a quiet stillness .... I guess it was mesmerizing,’’ he said, explaining he could clearly see entire trees spinning inside the funnel.

The power of the tornado still dazzles townspeople. Its winds moved the town’s 30,000-pound fire engine 60 feet from its bay, drove wood into brick walls, whisked tax records and paperwork 75 miles away to Virginia and twisted a house on its foundation.

Fickle winds

While the force seemed as indiscriminate as a sledgehammer, the tornado oddly spared delicate items like books and fine china, said Tuggle and Ron Farris, a former county maintenance supervisor who well remembers how peculiar damage to the library at 201 E. Main Street seemed.

“All the front windows had blown completely out,’’ he said. And the back wall of brick was blown to a 75-degree angle.

“The first row of books was on the floor, but the rest of the books stayed on the shelves. They had glass and tar around them, but they were on the shelves. That was always fascinating to me,’’ Farris said.

Nearby at Rex and Julia’s Antique Shop at 200 E. Main Street, similarly strange things happened, owner Tuggle said.

Winds ripped the back of the building and rolled a 30-pound marble clock from the back to the front of the store, but antique tables laid with fine chine were untouched. “Didn’t turn over a cup,’’ Tuggle said.

Hall remembers the young woman in a little red car who alerted him to the twister before he jumped in the ditch for cover.

“She was pointing and you could see the tornado, clipping the tops off the pine trees,’’ Hall said.

Whitten recalled rescuing a horse trapped in the middle of the road with live power lines dancing all around it.

A numbing experience

“It was just a very numbing experience,’’ Tuggle said of the tornado that had him and others working around the clock for days to stabilize the town.

Black hawk helicopters scanned for possible trapped and injured, the National Guard came in to help, as well as the Red Cross and men and women from Baptist churches in the region.

Ultimately, then-Gov. Jim Hunt had the region declared a National Disaster Area and federal funding became available to residents.

Today, Stoneville is bustling along well and a handsome postcard-style mural designed in honor of tornado victims Mitchell and Hickman welcomes folks to the downtown business district.

Quaint shops are open and the town is growing, city officials say.

But the memory of the tornado still looms.

The generation that lived through the tragedy must pass the story of strength and rebuilding to the town’s youth, Tuggle, 79, said, noting more than 125 people have died since the disaster.

“I still think about it when I ride through town,’’ Whitten said. “And it’s important that we talk about it.’’