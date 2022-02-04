Susie, the burned dog who helped change NC animal cruelty laws, has a tumor on her spine

GREENSBORO — Susie, whose fight to live after being burned as a weeks-old puppy in 2009, faces another fight. She has a tumor on her spine that has made walking difficult.

Donna Smith Lawrence, who adopted Susie and helped push for stricter animal cruelty laws in North Carolina, shared the update on Susie's health last week on Facebook.

"We received devastating news today," Lawrence wrote on Jan. 28. "Susie has a bone tumor of the spine. ... The next step is to take Susie for further diagnostics to determine if it’s cancer or benign."

On Wednesday, Lawrence wrote that Susie had been moving around for the past two days and seemed in better spirits. She has an MRI scheduled for Feb. 16 to determine if the tumor is cancerous or benign.

In August 2009, a passer-by found Susie near death in Greenfield Park in Greensboro. She had been severely beaten and burned, and she was covered in maggots. Veterinarians who examined her at the Guilford County Animal Shelter estimated she had been in that condition for two weeks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Susie’s ears were singed off and much of her fur gone from the flames. She had a broken jaw and teeth were missing. She had burns covering more than 60% of her body.