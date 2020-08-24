GRAHAM — Authorities are investigating a suspicious car fire that damaged a nearby apartment building, according to a news release from the Graham Fire Department.
At 7:12 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at 704 Larry Ave. at the Crescent Arms Apartments.
Authorities received information while en route that the apartment building was on fire and the occupants of apartment RR were trapped inside, according to the release. However, those people were able to get out before firefighters arrived.
Graham firefighters arrived and found a passenger car fully involved with radiant heat damage to the front of the apartment building.
After putting out the fire, Graham and Alamance County fire investigators remained at the scene until 8:57 p.m. to investigate the cause and origin of the fire. They determined that the fire was suspicious and the incident was turned over to the Graham Police Department.
The Graham Police Department, Haw River Fire Department, Alamance County Fire Marshal’s Office and Alamance County EMS assisted at the scene.
