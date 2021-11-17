Suspicious odor, materials at apartment lead to closure of Adams Farm Parkway, Greensboro police say

Updated 7:26 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Authorities closed part of Adams Farm Parkway on Wednesday to investigate suspicious materials found in the area, according to a release from Greensboro police. The road has since reopened.

At about 8:45 a.m., officers responded to Advenir at Adams Farm Apartments in the 1300 block of Adams Farm Parkway. They had received information about an apartment unit there that had odd odors and suspicious materials on site.

Precautionary measures were being taken to evaluate what items were present. The Greensboro Fire Department assisted with the investigation.

No additional details about the investigation were made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.