Swearing in for Guilford County commissioner seat postponed because of incumbent Alan Branson's protest

GREENSBORO — Guilford County's newest commissioner won't be sworn in on Monday with the rest of the board.
Instead, Mary Beth Murphy will have to wait until officials settle the latest move by two-term incumbent Alan Branson to contest the results of the Nov. 3 election. The hearing on his protest is 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The results for the race cannot be certified until the protest is resolved, Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said Friday in a statement.
“Protests are not common, but we do see them in close elections,” he said.
Branson received 72 fewer votes than Murphy for the District 4 seat, according to a recount completed Tuesday by the Guilford County Board of Elections.
Collicutt said Branson asked for a recount on Nov. 4, the day after the election. At that point, unofficial results showed him behind Murphy by only 18 votes.
On Nov. 19, the board began its recount of the District 4 race, which was completed Tuesday and showed Murphy's lead in the race had lengthened.
On Wednesday, Branson filed a protest with the county elections board. According to County Attorney Mark Payne, once a candidate is involved in a recount they get 24 hours after that recount to file a protest.
Since Murphy's swearing in has been postponed, Branson remains in office until the race gets certified, according to Payne.
Branson said Thursday in a phone interview that he had filed his latest protest in the race on the advisement of his attorney.
"We are still fighting," he said.
Branson said he is appealing the county elections board's decisions on 464 absentee ballots from across the county. He said he is now aware 80 of those ballots were cast in District 4.
Branson said the board discussed and voted on whether to accept or reject the 464 ballots he is questioning because of issues raised about witness signatures, voter signatures, or postmarks. Branson is looking to overturn their rulings on those ballots.
Branson said that his concerns about these absentee ballots came after sitting through more than 18 or 19 hours of local board of elections meetings following this election and that he feels it is important, whether or not it would lead to him being elected, to bring his concerns forward.
