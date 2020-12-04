Swearing in for Guilford County commissioner seat postponed because of incumbent Alan Branson's protest

Since Murphy's swearing in has been postponed, Branson remains in office until the race gets certified, according to Payne.

Branson said Thursday in a phone interview that he had filed his latest protest in the race on the advisement of his attorney.

"We are still fighting," he said.

Branson said he is appealing the county elections board's decisions on 464 absentee ballots from across the county. He said he is now aware 80 of those ballots were cast in District 4.

Branson said the board discussed and voted on whether to accept or reject the 464 ballots he is questioning because of issues raised about witness signatures, voter signatures, or postmarks. Branson is looking to overturn their rulings on those ballots.

Branson said that his concerns about these absentee ballots came after sitting through more than 18 or 19 hours of local board of elections meetings following this election and that he feels it is important, whether or not it would lead to him being elected, to bring his concerns forward.

