Swim coach accused of sexually assaulting juvenile for multiple years, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — A swim coach accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile athlete for several years was taken into custody on Tuesday, High Point police said in a news release.

Aaron Philip Key, 27, of Raleigh is charged with 12 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and six counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Key was placed in the Guilford County jail in High Point under a $250,000 secured bail.

Police did not say where Key was employed as a swim coach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000. They can also download the P3 Tips mobile app to submit an anonymous tip.