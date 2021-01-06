 Skip to main content
Swim coach accused of sexually assaulting juvenile for multiple years, High Point police say
Swim coach accused of sexually assaulting juvenile for multiple years, High Point police say

Aaron Key

Key

 Courtesy of High Point Police Department

HIGH POINT — A swim coach accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile athlete for several years was taken into custody on Tuesday, High Point police said in a news release. 

Aaron Philip Key, 27, of Raleigh is charged with 12 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and six counts of indecent liberties with a child. 

Key was placed in the Guilford County jail in High Point under a $250,000 secured bail. 

Police did not say where Key was employed as a swim coach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000. They can also download the P3 Tips mobile app to submit an anonymous tip.

