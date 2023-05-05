GREENSBORO — Tabitha Brown is set to celebrate the launch of her fourth and final Target collection with an event in Center City Park in downtown Greensboro on Saturday.

Brown will be there to talk about the new Tabitha Brown for Target collection of outdoor and summer entertaining products, the last of four limited-time-only collections. Items are available for purchase starting May 14.

The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is also set to include, local music, “larger-than-life” lawn games and vegan treats, according to a news release from Target.

Brown is a former Greensboro resident and a Rockingham County native.

The actress’ social media following exploded during the pandemic, and TikTok ranked her No. 2 on its list of top 10 creators for 2020.

Brown received the inaugural NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality.

“Although her innovative recipes encourage others to make delicious meals, audiences finish her videos with a new recipe for the soul, too,” the NAACP said in announcing her award.

“There’s, to me, no greater acknowledgement,” Brown said. “I didn’t have to do a fancy movie. I didn’t have to write a song. I simply showed up as me.